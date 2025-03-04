Two killed, three injured as car crashes into state transport bus in Raigad district

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when a speeding car collided with a state transport bus at Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in the morning on Pune-Mangaon Road and it is suspected the car driver lost control over the wheels while coming downhill in the ghat section and crashed into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, an official said.

Car driver Manaskumar Niranjan Sahu and another occupant Sakhubai Kangude died in the crash, while three other passengers in the vehicle -- Rupali Manaskumar Sahu, Tarabai Nalawade and Rama Manaskumar Sahu -- suffered injuries, he said.

The car was going towards Mangaon in Raigad district, while the bus was on its way to Pune, the official said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at sub-district hospital in Raigad, he said.

The accident led to a brief traffic disruption in the ghat (mountain incline or slope) section of the busy road, the official added.