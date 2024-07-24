Two killed, three injured as car falls in deep gorge in Shimla district

Shimla: Two people were killed and three injured as their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Rohru Sub-Division of Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night on the Summerkot-Sungri link road while the victims were on their way to Shimla from Rohru, the police said.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid into the gorge.

The victims have been identified as Lucky Sharma (25), a resident of Bhojpur village in Bilaspur district, and Ishant (23) from Navgao village in Arki in Solan district, the police said.

The three injured -- Bharat, Pankaj and Rakesh -- are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Rohru, they said.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their family members after postmortem, the police said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt by rash and negligent act), and 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Further investigations are underway, he added.