Two killed, three injured as car plunges into rivulet in Chhattisgarh

Gariaband, Aug 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three sustained injuries after their car fell off a bridge and plunged into a rivulet in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Monday, police said.

The victims, hailing from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, were heading to Bhuteshwarnath Temple near Gariaband to offer prayers during the auspicious month of Sawan, an official said.

He said a tyre burst caused the car to veer out of control and fall 25 feet from the bridge into the Sargi rivulet under Fingeshwar police station limits.

Locals and police managed to retrieve the victims, and a crane was used to lift the car out, the official said.

Two occupants, Lokesh Sahu and Pankaj Das, died on the spot, while three injured have been admitted to a local hospital, from where they will be referred to Raipur for further treatment, he added. PTI COR TKP ARU