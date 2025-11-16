Two killed, three injured as container truck hits stationary vehicle in UP

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others were injured when a speeding container truck rammed into a stationary pick-up vehicle on Sunday morning, police said.

The pick-up vehicle, which was travelling from Ayodhya to Lucknow, had broken down on the overbridge. Its driver had stopped to inspect the fault and requested assistance from a DCM driver who had arrived at the scene.

While both drivers were examining the pick-up vehicle, a container truck lost control and struck the vehicle from behind.

"Two occupants of the pick-up have died. They have been identified as Dhirendra (35), a resident of Raebareli, who was declared dead at the community health centre and Man Singh Yadav (40), the driver of the pick-up vehicle, a resident of Ayodhya district, who died at the district hospital," SHO of Raunahi police station Sandeep Kumar Singh.

Three others, Mansharam, Shiv Kumar and Deepanshu (driver of DCM vehicle) suffered injuries and were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV SMV HIG