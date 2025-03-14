Two killed, three injured as motorcycles collide head-on in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on at a village in Amethi district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near Kalupur Badhiya village under the Jamo police station limits, they said. According to Jamo station house officer Vinod Kumar Singh, the two riders -- Ajay Kumar (40) and Madan (40), residents of Katehti village in Pratapgarh district -- died on the spot.

The three injured, including a woman, are being treated at Gauriganj district hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh added.