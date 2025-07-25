Two killed, three injured as SUV hits two-wheelers, pedestrians in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured after a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into two two-wheelers and pedestrians in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar on Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 10.40 am in the Randesan locality when the driver, visibly under the influence of some intoxicant, hit two two-wheelers and a few walkers, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said.

Two persons, including a woman, lost their lives in the accident, while three others suffered injuries, the official said.

The police have detained the accused and taken him for medical examination to ascertain whether he was drunk or had consumed drugs, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Nitin Wheeler (63), who was riding a motorcycle, and pedestrian Hansaben Vaghela (56). Three others, including a woman, are being treated for their injuries, Vasamsetty said.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused was driving the SUV recklessly and at a high speed on a service road. Locals handed him over to the police after the accident.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the areas is being scanned, and police are recording the statements of witnesses, the official added. PTI COR KA NR