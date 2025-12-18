Two killed, three injured as truck rams into tea shop amid dense fog in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Two people, including a truck driver, were killed and three others injured after a truck rammed into a tea shop amid dense fog conditions in the Lambhua area here on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred in Kurmiyane Rampur village when a speeding truck travelling from Diyara to Lambhua skidded due to poor visibility and crashed into a thatched tea shop before hitting a tree, they said.

Rohit (28), son of the tea shop owner, died on the spot, while Rohit's mother, Rajkumari (50), sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the community health centre for treatment. Two others present at the shop, Shriram (55) and Nandu (45), were also injured, the police said.

Station House Officer of Lambhua area Sandeep Rai said the truck driver, Ankit Pal (32), a resident of Haiderganj in Ayodhya district, was trapped near the steering wheel and died at the spot. A JCB machine was used to move the vehicle, and a gas cutter was brought in to retrieve the driver's body.

The bodies of both the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and further legal action is underway, the SHO added.