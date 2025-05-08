Two killed, three injured in car-truck collision in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 8 (PTI) Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a collision between a canter truck and a car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The injured are being treated in hospital while the driver of the truck managed to flee leaving his vehicle on the spot, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Nitesh, he along with his uncle Mahabir, Amar Singh and Rambir, had gone to Gurugram in their car for some work and were returning home. It was being driven by another man, Sunil.

Around 12.10 pm, they were crossing Rathivas Chowk when a speeding truck rammed into their vehicle from the front, police said.

"We all got injured and our car was also damaged. The people nearby helped us and rushed us to a hospital where doctors declared Amar Singh and Rambir dead", Nitesh said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and further investigation is underway, Sub Inspector Sazid Hussain said.