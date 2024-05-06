Two killed, three injured in car-truck collision in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), May 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three sustained injuries when their car caught fire after it collided with a truck here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Prayagraj residents Vikas Sahu (24), Ankit Sahu (22) and three others were returning home from Ayodhya when the incident took place near Sonawan village on the Prayagraj-Ayodhaya highway, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), East, Durgesh Kumar Singh said the car caught fire after the head-on collision with the truck.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital, where Vikas and Ankit were declared brought dead, ASP Singh said, adding that the other three are undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj.

The police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway. PTI COR ABN BHJ BHJ