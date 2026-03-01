Two killed, three injured in collision between two motorcycles in UP's Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Two people were killed and three injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Manikpur Shriprakash Yadav said that Santu Basor (30), his sons Basu (5) and Priyansh (1), and Dibbhoo Basor (23), residents of Jatari hamlet of Dabhora village, and Shivmurat (40), a resident of the Ailha village, were seriously injured in a the collision.

He said that the police rushed them to a local hospital, where doctors declared Dibbhoo Basor dead. Shivmurat also died on the way to the district hospital.

The SHO said that Santu and his sons, Basu and Priyansh, are currently undergoing treatment and are in critical condition. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK