Two killed, three injured in road accident in MP

Betul (MP), Dec 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured after two motorcycles collided in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on Satner-Bhainsdehi road under Athner police station, some 25 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

"Two motorcycles coming from opposite sides collided, in which two persons died on the spot. Three others, including two women, were injured," Athner police station's assistant sub inspector Kamal Singh Thakur said.

The deceased were identified as Sachin Thakre (22) and Haridas Uikey (19), he said.

A man riding with Uikey was injured, he said, adding that the mother and sister of Thakre also suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at Athner Community Health Centre. PTI COR ADU NP