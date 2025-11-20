Two killed, three injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Nov 20 (PTI) Two men died and three others were injured after their vehicle fell into a ditch in the Jyotirmath area of Uttarakhand's ​​Chamoli district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place near the power station on the Helang-Urgam motor road on Wednesday evening when a Sumo vehicle carrying five wedding guests, returning from Urgam, lost control and fell into the ditch, police said.

Dhruv and Kanhaiya, both 19-year-olds, died on the spot, while Manwar, 28, and Puran Singh, 55, were rescued from the ditch and taken to the hospital, police said, adding that all are residents of Sulad village.

The driver Kamlesh, 25, a resident of Palla Jyotirmath, is also among the injured, police said.