Two killed, three injured in road accidents in HP's Una

Una (HP), September 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed, while three others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a pickup trolley and a motorbike in Ghandawal village here, they added.

The bike rider, identified as Abhishek, lost his life, while the injured were rushed to Una hospital for treatment, the police said.

In another accident, Munish Kumar was killed after an SUV rammed into his motorbike at Guglahar in the Gagret subdivision of the district. One person was injured in this incident, the police said.

The police said they have taken the bodies into custody and separate cases have been registered over the two accidents, they added. PTI COR BPL RPA