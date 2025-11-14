Two killed, two critical as car rams into tree in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others sustained severe injuries after a car lost control and rammed into a tree here on Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred near the Ahorwa-Bhawani drain under Inhauna police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.

According to officials, the vehicle overturned after hitting the tree, killing Rag Bahadur (70) and Vinay Kumar (35) on the spot.

Rahul (30) and Amar Bahadur (45) sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the Lucknow Trauma Centre for treatment.

Inhauna Station House Officer Vivek Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and further legal formalities are underway.