Two killed, two injured as car and bike collide in Delhi Cantonment

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Two men were killed and two others injured after a motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car in Delhi Cantonment area, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the police received a PCR call regarding the accident at around 12.25 am on May 3.

The deceased have been identified as Mangal (22) and Vikash (20), while Raja (20) and Sahil (18) were injured in the accident. All four victims, residents of Dhobi Ghat in Kirbi Place area, were allegedly riding on a single motorcycle without any helmet at the time of the accident, he said.

A police team reached the spot and found a motorcycle and a car in a damaged condition. Four men were found lying injured on the road, the official said.

They were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where Mangal was declared dead. The other three were referred to higher medical centres for treatment, the official said.

Vikas succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Raja is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Sahil was discharged after receiving medical care, he said.

The driver of the car has been arrested, he added.