Two killed, two injured as motorbikes collide in Maharashtra’s Thane district

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many seriously injured after two motorbikes collided in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accident took place at Bamne Phata near Shahapur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the district rural police said.

According to the station house officer of Shahapur police station, a two-wheeler carrying Takdir Mukne (30) and a pillion rider collided with a motorbike coming in the opposite direction.

Mukne and Sagar Gore (32), who was riding the other bike, died in the accident.

The pillion riders on both two-wheelers were seriously injured, the official said, adding that the two have been hospitalised. PTI COR NR