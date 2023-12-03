Two killed, two injured as tractor overturns, falls into ditch in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Two men were killed and two others injured when the tractor they were travelling on overturned and fell into a ditch in Malwan police station area of this district on Sunday, police said.

The tractor driver lost control of the vehicle near Naseerpur-Belwara village on the Sangaon-Adampur road around 10 am on Sunday, said Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar Singh.

He added that the tractor overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, killing Ram Kumar (25) and Suraj (27) who worked as daily wage earners.

The SHO said that both the bodies have been sent to the government hospital for post-mortem and the injured are undergoing treatment.

The matter is being investigated, police said. PTI COR CDN AS AS AS