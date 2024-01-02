Two killed, two injured in accident in Delhi's Burari

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman and her son died and two people suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

Asha Mahajan and her 26-year-old son Kanik Mahajan -- residents of Tomar Colony in Burari -- died in the accident on Monday, they said.

The accused driver, 39-year-old Raju has been detained. He claimed to have experienced an epileptic episode that caused him to lose consciousness as the reason behind the accident, the police said.

"Raju operates a van on a contractual basis between Jahangir Puri metro station and Bahalgar of Haryana. On January 1, he deviated from the usual route near Khatu Shyam Mandir in Alipur due to traffic," a senior police officer said.

His vehicle collided with a two-wheeler carrying Asha Mahajan and her son near a petrol pump on Burari Road, resulting in them suffering fatal injuries, the officer further said.

"Subsequently, the van collided with two more vehicles before coming to a halt. The driver has been detained. He claimed that he experienced an epileptic episode. The matter is under investigation. A medical examination confirmed that the accused driver was not intoxicated," the senior officer said.

An FIR has been registered and investigation has started, the police said. PTI BM SZM