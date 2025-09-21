Two killed, two injured in collision between cars in MP's Shajapur

Shajapur (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between cars in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Katwariya village on the Agar-Dupada Road, about 15 km from Shajapur district headquarters, an official said.

Mangilal Sharma (35) was on his way to the market with vegetables in his car, while Wahid Khan (28) was driving towards the Dupada area when their vehicles collided, and both died on the spot, Dupada police outpost in-charge Ankit Itawadiya told PTI.

Two others travelling with Khan were injured and admitted to the Shajapur district hospital, he said.

The official said Khan was a history-sheeter with more than 10 cases registered against him, and the administration had invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

Khan, who had been in jail, was released on bail on September 16, he said.