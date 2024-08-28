Two killed, two injured in hit-and-run in Chhattisgarh’s Korba city

Korba, Aug 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others injured after a speeding car hit them in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Korba city within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, he said.

A speeding car bearing registration number CG-12 BN-2421 knocked down four persons on the main road around 9.30 pm, leaving them injured. The driver sped away after the accident, he said.

The four injured persons were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where Shiv Kumar Miri (35) and Manoj Kumar Giri (37) succumbed to their injuries, the official said.

The other two victims are being treated and said to be out of danger, he said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the car driver.