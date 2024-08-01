Two killed, two injured in rain-related incidents in Delhi

New Delhi, July 31 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman and her child drowned in a waterlogged drain while two people suffered injuries in separate incidents following Wednesday's heavy rainfall in Delhi, officials said.

Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh had gone to a weekly market near Khoda Colony in the Ghazipur area.

They slipped and fell into the waterlogged under-construction drain around 8 pm, a police officer said.

The pair were brought out with the help of divers and cranes and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where doctors declared them dead, the officer added.

In north Delhi's Sabji Mandi area, one person suffered critical injuries in a house collapse following the torrential rain.

A Delhi Fire Services official said they received a call at 8:57 pm about the collapse of a house in the Sabji Mandi area close to Ghanta Ghar near Robin Cinema.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and one man was rescued from the rubble.

He was taken to a hospital in a critical condition, the official said.

In the third incident, a woman was injured in a wall collapse in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

A car was also damaged, the official said.

Some cars were damaged when a wall collapsed in central Delhi's Daryaganj following the heavy rain, he further said.

Heavy rainfall brought the national capital to a screeching halt on Wednesday evening amid a 'red' weather warning, inundating large parts of the city, choking key stretches with unending traffic and leaving people stranded as roads resembled rivers.

The torrential downpour prompted the weather office to include Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern' in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. The department advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel. PTI ALK SZM