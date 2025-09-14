Two killed, two injured in road accident in Alwar district

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Two youths were killed and two others sustained injuries in a three-way collision between two cars and a motorcycle in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred late Saturday night when an SUV coming out of Bhura Siddh Hanuman temple at high speed, collided head-on with another car heading towards the temple.

The intense impact caused the SUV to overturn multiple times, hitting a motorcycle passing nearby, police said. The bike driver died in the accident.

"The driver of the SUV also died in the accident, while those in the other car sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital," ASI Om Prakash said.

The deceased, identified as Jatin and Monu, were shifted to the district hospital mortuary, they said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.