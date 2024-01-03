Two killed, two injured in road accidents in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak (Odisha) Jan 3 (PTI) Two persons, including a school boy, were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Tuesday, police said.

A speeding car from Puri heading towards Kolkata hit a motorcycle on a stretch of National Highway-16, causing the two-wheeler to fall from a bridge, they said.

One of the bike riders, Alok Mohanty (25), died in hospital after the incident, while another suffered injuries, police said.

The condition of the injured woman is critical, a police officer said.

The car driver has been detained, he said.

In another incident, a loaded tractor ran over two school boys at Dhangar Chowk on Agarpada-Bonth road in the district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Kesari Jena (10).

The accident took place when the two minors were returning from school, they said.

The injured boy is undergoing treatment in hospital, and his condition is serious, police said. PTI CORR BBM RBT