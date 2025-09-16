Two knocked to death by speeding luxury car in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI) Two persons on a motorcycle were knocked to death after the driver of a speeding luxury car ran over them in suburban Vanagaram on Tuesday, police said.

The driver also allegedly hit a couple of other vehicles when a few auto drivers and those on two-wheelers attempted to chase and nab him.

The public, who later managed to intercept the vehicle after chasing him for about two km, smashed the car and also beat up the driver.

The police said the driver, identified as Srinivasan (33) of Thiruverkadu, has been detained. He drove the car under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. PTI JSP KH