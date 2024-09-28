Two labourers die after being hit by train in UP’s Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Two labourers died after being hit by the Pratapgarh-Kanpur Intercity Express near Bani Railway Station here on Saturday morning, police said.

The workers were walking on the railway track with earphones plugged in their ears when the accident took place, they added.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in the Gauriganj police station area. Pramod Yadav (28) of Sitapur district and Rohit Vishwakarma (24) of Lakhimpur died on the spot after being hit by the train.

The duo were going to put up a tin shed in an under-construction grain warehouse in Andhi village of Gauriganj.

Circle Officer (Gauriganj) Akhilesh Verma said legal action is being taken in the matter and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.