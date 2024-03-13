Two labourers die of suffocation in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Two labourers died of suffocation after they got trapped due to sudden collapse of the soil in Abu Road area of Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place this morning when four labourers were laying pipes in the pit dug for sewerage, they said.

Two labourers died of suffocation while two are undergoing treatment, police said.

A police official said that the work of laying a sewerage pipe was going on in Hina Colony and the four labourers were working in a 10 feet deep pit.

"All four labourers were trapped under the sudden collapse of the soil. They were taken out of the pit with the help of other people present there and were taken to a hospital," he said.

Ashfaq (25) and Rahul (24), the residents of Uttar Pradesh, were declared dead, police said.

The other two labourers, Manish and Irfan, are undergoing treatment in the hospital, they said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, police said. PTI SDA AS AS