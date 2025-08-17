Two labourers die of suspected asphyxiation while working in septic tank in Odisha's Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (PTI) Two labourers died of suspected asphyxiation while working in a septic tank in Odisha's Nuapada district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Laxmi Chhak in Khariar town of Nuapada district this afternoon. The deceased were identified as Basudev Bhoi and Raghumani Hati, both from the local area, said a police officer.

One of them had stepped into the septic tank through a hole to remove the false ceiling and became unconscious. However, when there was no response from him after a while, another worker entered the tank and he also became unconscious, said Govind Sahu, the house owner. Later, firefighters rushed to the spot and removed the two workers from the tank. Doctors declared them dead in hospital, the police said.

"We have seized the bodies and the post-mortem will be conducted on Monday," said Dillip Kumar Sahu, inspector in charge of Khariar police station.