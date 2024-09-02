Two labourers electrocuted in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two labourers were electrocuted and one was injured when they came in contact with a high-tension wire while repairing a hand pump here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dulhapur village in the Nidhauli Kalan police station area.

The labourers – Pramod (32), Bhupendra (33) and Sunil (22) – were repairing a hand pump and came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire while removing a pipe, police said.

While Pramod and Bhupendra died on the spot, Sunil sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, they said.

Later, angry locals held a protest and demanded compensation for the families of the victims.