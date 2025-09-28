Two labourers fall to death, one hurt while installing hoarding in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Two labourers died and one was severely injured after they fell while installing a hoarding on a residential building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Two labourers fell from the seventh floor of the building in the south Bopal locality, an official said.

At least 10 labourers were engaged in placing a large hoarding of an advertisement agency on the terrace of the building when they lost their balance, said Nilam Goswami, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad rural).

Two labourers fell to their deaths, while one sustained serious injuries and was undergoing treatment, she said.

The deceased labourers, identified as Raj and Mahesh, hail from Uttar Pradesh, an official from Bopal police station said.

The hoarding also collapsed in the process, landed on an electricity pole and damaged a car parked under the building, police said.

The hoarding was being placed as part of the rent agreement with the residential society, they said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI KA ARU