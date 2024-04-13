Two labourers from Bihar held for rape, murder of 5-year-old girl in Goa

Panaji, Apr 13 (PTI) The police on Saturday arrested two labourers hailing from Bihar in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl whose body was found near a construction site in Vasco town of South Goa.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said the accused, Murari Kumar Painter (24) and Upnesh Kumar (22), worked at the construction site with the victim's parents.

The child was found unconscious near the site on Friday morning and was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead, she said.

The police had rounded up 20 labourers working at the construction site for questioning, and it was found that one of the accused had allegedly trespassed into the victim's room on Thursday night and tried to touch her inappropriately, the official said.

The child's father had informed the site supervisor about the incident, she said.

The accused confessed to the crime after sustained interrogation, the official said.

The duo had come to Goa to work for the construction company a year ago, while the victim's family arrived in the coastal state from Bihar nine months ago. PTI RPS ARU