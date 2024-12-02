Two labourers from MP fall into canal, die in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 2 (PTI) Two labourers from Madhya Pradesh died after allegedly falling into a canal here after consuming liquor on Sunday, police said.

Manoj (45), a resident of Morena and Satyendra (31) from Bhindin in Madhya Pradesh, worked at a catering firm in Kota, Station House Officer Ramswaroop Meena said.

According to Meena, the incident occurred around 3 pm when the duo fell from the boundary wall of Bhadana canal while allegedly consuming liquor.

The matter came to light when their family members, who were searching for them, reached the spot at night and noticed their slippers and country-made liquor bottles near the boundary wall, the SHO said.

They also spotted the two men stuck in the water below, he added.

The labourers were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Following a complaint by Manoj's brother-in-law, a case has been registered under section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc ) of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the officer said.

The bodies have been handed over to the respective family members on Monday morning, he said. PTI COR OZ OZ