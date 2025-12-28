Two labourers from MP killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur while cutting bamboo

Chandrapur, Dec 28 (PTI) Two labourers engaged in cutting bamboos in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district were killed in separate tiger attacks, an official said on Sunday.

These incidents took place on Saturday evening in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), he said.

"Budhsingh Shamlal Madavi (41), resident of Shaisavi village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, died in a tiger attack in compartment no-381 in Chandrapur forest range. Premshing Ude (55), from MP's Sari area, died in compartment no 357. Initial compensation has been given to the kin of the two deceased," he said.

Work of bamboo cutting in the buffer zone has been temporarily suspended, the official added. PTI COR BNM