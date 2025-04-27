Two labourers injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Jehanabad

Jehanabad, Apr 27 (PTI) At least two labourers were injured when a portion of an under-construction small bridge collapsed in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Sunday, officials said.

The small bridge was part of the Ama – Darbhanga Expressway (NH-119D).

The injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, where their condition was reported to be out of danger, they said.

District Magistrate of Jehanabad, Alankrita Pandey, told PTI, "A portion of an under-construction small bridge, part of the Amas – Darbhanga Expressway (NH-119D), collapsed this morning. Two labourers sustained minor injuries and now they are out of danger. The Amas – Darbhanga Expressway is being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)." The primary objective of the Amas Darbhanga Expressway project is to enhance connectivity between North and South Bihar, thereby facilitating seamless travel across the state.

Bihar had witnessed collapse of a dozen bridges, including big and small, in different districts in 2024. PTI PKD RG