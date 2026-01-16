Two labourers killed, 1 injured as stones fall on them in illegal quarry in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri, Jan 16 (PTI) Two labourers were killed, and another was injured when stones fell on them while digging soil at an illegal stone quarry in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at a stone quarry near the Tarini Temple.

The deceased were identified as Tuna Gadba (21) of Satyamguda village and Mitu Madhi (31) of Champakhari village. Another worker, Bijay Rao of Champaghari village, also sustained serious injury. He was undergoing treatment at the government hospital, said Malkangiri Model Police Station Inspector- in-Charge Regan Kindo.

While Tuna Gadba died on the spot, Madhi succumbed to injuries at the district headquarters hospital, police said.

The co-workers said that the trio was engaged in digging soil and loading the excavated soil in a tractor when the stones fell on them. The tractor driver and other workers fled the site as soon as the stone fell on the three people. However, local people rushed to the site and rescued the trapped workers and informed the police.