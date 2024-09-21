Two labourers killed after speeding bus rams into motorcycle in MP

Khargone (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) Two labourers were killed when a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle near a toll barrier in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Nimgul village under the Mengaon police station area around 7 am, sub-inspector Narendra Solanki said.

A speeding bus hit the motorcycle from behind, killing Ravi Verma (22) and Sourabh Dabar (23), both labourers on their way to work in Nimgul village, he said.

The official said the bus was heading to Indore from Khargone, and the driver fled the spot after the accident.

The bus was impounded, and the bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR MAS ARU