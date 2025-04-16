Two labourers killed after tree falls on them in Tripura

Agartala, Apr 16 (PTI) Two labourers died and two others were injured when a tree fell on them in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, 22-year-old Robert Malsom died on the spot, while Jue Malsom (18) succumbed to her injuries later at Kuali Hospital.

"A group of labourers was engaged in constructing an embankment on the slopes of two hilly sides under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme when the incident occurred," a police officer said.

"Suddenly, a full-grown tree fell on them at Nailahabari, resulting in one death on the spot and injuries to three others. Later, one more succumbed to her injuries. Two injured workers have been admitted to a nearby health facility," he added. PTI PS MNB