Two labourers killed as lift malfunctions at power plant construction site in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Jan 15 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and another sustained injuries after a lift they were using for construction work suddenly malfunctioned in Jharkhand's Ghatsila subdivision on Thursday, a police officer said.

The victims, identified as Sadique and Ishtkar, both in their mid-20s, were engaged in ceramic brick lining of a chimney at an under-construction power plant of a private company within Dhalbhumgarh police station area when the incident occurred, he said.

According to police, the lift developed a technical snag midway while carrying the workers.

"All three fell down. One labourer managed to hold onto a wire and survived, but the other two suffered grievous injuries," the officer said.

The injured were rushed to MGM hospital here, where they succumbed during treatment, police said. PTI BS MNB