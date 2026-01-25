Two labourers killed, as many injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 25 (PTI)Two labourers died and as many were critically injured after a bamboo-laden tractor-trolley overturned here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Kaima village in the Mohabbatpur Painsa area on Saturday night when the vehicle was en-route to Aureni village in the Kada Dham, carrying four labourers and its driver.

The driver lost control of the tractor-trolley and overturned, trapping the four labourers underneath it, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Verma said Suresh (32), Arjun (30), Veerendra and Parvez were injured in the accident.

Police rushed them to Sirathu Community Health Centre, from where they were referred to the district hospital. Suresh and Arjun died during treatment, Verma said.

The condition of Veerendra and Parvez is stated to be critical, and they have been referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for further treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police added.