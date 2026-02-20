Two labourers killed as soil, temporary structure cave at Delhi construction site; negligence suspected

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Two labourers died after loose soil and a temporary structure allegedly came crashing on them at a construction site in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Friday, police said.

A police team inspected the spot and found evidence of loose soil and an unsafe temporary structure, indicating possible negligence at the construction site, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this connection under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Information regarding two persons being brought unconscious to SRHC Hospital, Narela, was received, after which a police team reached the hospital, police said.

The victims were identified as Ajay (25) and Ram Milan (45). Both were declared dead by doctors, they said.

According to preliminary inquiry and eyewitness Rampal Ahirwar, the incident occurred around 12.15 pm at a factory.

Loose soil and a temporary structure or wall near a drain allegedly collapsed during an ongoing construction work, trapping the two labourers underneath, an official said.

The bodies have been preserved at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for post-mortem, police said.

The role and alleged negligence by the contractor and factory management are being verified and further investigation is underway, they added.