Two labourers killed as steel-laden tractor trolley overturns in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Two labourers were killed after a tractor trolley loaded with steel rods overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, police said on Thursday. Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar Singh said the accident occurred on Wednesday evening near Aam Ghat in the Padri police station area.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay (19) and Aman (18), both residents of the Kotwa village, he said.

According to the SHO, a few villagers had boarded the tractor trolley. As the vehicle was passing through an uneven and rough stretch of road, it overturned.

While other people jumped off in time and escaped unhurt, Sanjay and Aman were trapped under the steel rods and died on the spot, Singh said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, he added.