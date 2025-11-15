Two labourers killed during piling work at construction site

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and three others injured after soil and mud collapsed on them at a construction site in Byculla area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, civic officials said.

The incident occurred during foundation piling work at Habib Mansion on Hans Road in Byculla (West) at 2.41 pm.

The injured workers were immediately rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital after the incident, where doctors declared two of them "brought dead", while three others are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, officials said.

The deceased labourers were identified as Rahul (30) and Raju (28). The injured workers, Sajjad Ali (25), Sobat Ali (28), and Lal Mohammed (18), are under observation, officials added. PTI KK NSK