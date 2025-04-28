Two labourers killed in collision between tempo, car in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Two labourers died in a head-on collision between a tempo and a car near Sikandarpur town of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred on the Gorakhpur-Ballia highway. The collision resulted in the deaths of two tempo passengers -- Laxman Rajbhar (45) and Bechu Rajbhar (35).

Sikandarpur SHO Praveen Singh said, "Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot immediately and took both bodies into custody. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination." Singh added that the police have seized the Scorpio vehicle involved in the accident and that necessary legal proceedings are underway.

He further said that at the time of the accident, both labourers were travelling in the tempo towards Ballia. They were residents of Nema ke Tola village.