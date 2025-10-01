Two labourers killed in wall collapse

Gondia (Maharashtra), Oct 1 (PTI) Two labourers were killed after a wall caved in at a construction site here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Gorelal Chowk where a shop was being constructed, said an official.

Akshay Pache, resident of Birsi, and Jitendra Bahe, resident of Dangorli, were working at the site when suddenly a side wall caved in, burying them under the debris, he said.

While Pache was killed on the spot, Bahe succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, the official said. PTI COR KRK