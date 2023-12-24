Two labourers killed in wall collapses in Bhind district

Bhind (MP), Dec 24 (PTI) Two labourers were killed on Sunday when the old wall of an ashram collapsed on them in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district during the construction of a swimming pool at the site, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Kiti village when workers were digging earth for the construction of a swimming pool at Trimurti Ashram, said Umri police station in-charge Ravindra Sharma.

"An old wall of the ashram caved in and fell on two labourers who were digging the soil," he said.

The duo identified as Kattar Singh Yadav (35) and Anil Singh (46) was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said. PTI COR ADU NSK