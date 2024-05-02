Two labourers killed, six injured in roof collapse in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur, May 2 (PTI) Two people were killed and six were injured after the roof of an under-construction house collapsed here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Sant Nagar Road area where ten labourers were engaged in the construction of a house. The roof of the third floor collapsed following the fall of brick pillar, and eight labourers got trapped under the debris. They were rushed to the hospital, officials said.

Two labourers, identified as Lakhan Lodha (35) and Bhola (26), succumbed to their injuries while the rest are undergoing treatment, they said. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident occurred due to negligence in adopting safety standards at the site," the police said. Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR SDA HIG HIG