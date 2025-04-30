Two labourers killed, two injured as wall of brick kiln collapses in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and two others seriously injured after a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in a village here on Wednesday, officials said.

SHO Jasveer Singh of Charthawal police station said Rohit (22) and Ishwar (35) died after being stuck under the rubble in Dhaderu village.

Two other workers, Pinku and Kiranpal, sustained serious injuries in the incident that happened while the labourers were working at the brick kiln, he added.

Police said the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, agitated family members and locals staged a protest at the site. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nikita Sharma and Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai reached the spot and managed to pacify the protesters.