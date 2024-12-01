Two labourers on tractor killed in collision with dumper in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki, Dec 1 (PTI) Two labourers were killed when a speeding dumper allegedly collided with their tractor-trolley in the Ramsanehi Ghat area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

One person was critically injured in the accident, which occurred late on Saturday near Dharauli village along the Ayodhya highway. The tractor-trolley fell into a nearby ditch under the impact of the collision, they said.

The police rushed the three labourers to a hospital where Purushottam (38) and Dujai (35) died. Nandlal (38) remains in critical condition, Ramsanehi Ghat SHO OP Tiwari said.

The dumper driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN SZM SZM