Two landlords booked for violating tenant verification guidelines in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Two landlords have been booked for allegedly failing to provide details of their tenants for their verification here on Sunday, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, R S Pura police station received information that two house owners had accommodated tenants in their premises without ensuring their mandatory police verification.

He said this act was in clear violation of the directions issued by the Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas, mandating all landlords to verify their tenants at the concerned police station before allowing them to stay.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that accused Mehmood Ahmed and Lekh Raj of Dravtey village had rented out their properties to multiple tenants without submitting their verification details at the police station, the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, he said.

The police urged the general public to strictly adhere to the tenant verification guidelines issued by the DM, warning that non-compliance will invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law.

The Jammu police remains committed to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, the spokesperson said.