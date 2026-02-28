Two Latur schools for differently abled shut over irregularities

Latur, Feb 28 (PTI) Two government-aided schools for differently-abled children in Maharashtra's Latur district have been ordered to shut over irregularities, an official from the social welfare department said on Saturday.

Disability Welfare Secretary Tukaram Munde issued the order recently following an inquiry, directing the closure of two schools catering to hearing and speech impaired children, the official said.

He said that an inspection at Udgir-based Rajarshi Shahu Nivasi Mukbadhir Vidyalay by the Commissioner for Disability Welfare revealed several irregularities, including inadequate student strength, absence of student registration on the government portal, and a non-functional biometric attendance system, at these institutions.

A probe also found that Sant Gadgebaba Nivasi Karnabadhir Vidyalay had not renewed its registration, which had expired in 2019, the official said.

Munde has warned of strict legal action against institutions if the closure orders are not implemented, he added. PTI COR ARU