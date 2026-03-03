Two leopard cats, black bears dispatched for Chennai from Jammu by train

Jammu, March 3 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway has undertaken transportation of rare zoo animals from Jammu to Chennai by train, marking a significant milestone in long-distance wildlife transit.

Two leopard cats and two black bears were dispatched from Jammu Railway Station on Tuesday in a special parcel van attached to train 16032, railway officials said.

The consignment will cover nearly 2,800 km to reach MGR Chennai in Tamil Nadu in about 54 hours, a duration which officials said is shorter and safer compared to road transport.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said the initiative reflects the division's growing logistical capabilities and commitment to safe animal transportation.

"The Jammu Division is moving forward with new initiatives every day. Earlier, 23 exotic bulls were transported from Bengaluru to Kashmir by rail. Now, in another landmark step, zoo animals are being transported to MGR Chennai by train," Singhal said.

He further said rail transport ensures a comparatively stress-free journey for animals, even in adverse weather conditions.

"We have deployed a team of experienced veterinarians and animal keepers to monitor the health and safety of the animals throughout the journey," he added.

Officials said the translocation of animals was undertaken with strict compliance to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms to ensure proper arrangements for food, water and welfare during transit.

Railway authorities termed the operation one of the longest wildlife transits undertaken in India, and said the successful execution will set a new benchmark for organised and safe animal transportation by rail.

Raghvender Singh, Public Relations Inspector, Jammu Division, said the initiative demonstrates the evolving capabilities of the railways in handling specialised cargo with precision and care.